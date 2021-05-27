Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (from left) speaks with Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee after a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island, on May 27, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6666847
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-BZ518-2024
|Resolution:
|1000x628
|Size:
|336.9 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT