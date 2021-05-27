Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (from left) speaks with Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee after a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island, on May 27, 2021.

    Memorial Day
    NUWC Division Newport
    21-31
    Governor Dan McKee

