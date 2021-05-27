Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (right) was the keynote speaker on May 27, 2021 for a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony to honor 34 employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 18:43 Photo ID: 6666845 VIRIN: 210527-N-XQ823-1019 Resolution: 1000x736 Size: 312.68 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.