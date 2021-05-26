Team Kirtland Top 3 members participate in a parade for 2021 high school graduates at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 26, 2021. The parade was hosted by members of Team Kirtland to celebrate the local graduates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6666828 VIRIN: 210526-F-PM546-1079 Resolution: 5015x3582 Size: 7.91 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Kirtland Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.