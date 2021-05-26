Team Kirtland Top 3 prepares a float to participate in a 2021 graduation parade at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 26, 2021. The parade was hosted by members of Team Kirtland to celebrate the 2021 high school graduates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6666826
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-PM546-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Kirtland Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT