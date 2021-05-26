Lt. Col. Matthew Pfeiffer, 377 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, gives a speech to a group of Team Kirtland 2021 high school graduates during a graduation celebration at Hardin Field, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 26, 2021. The celebration included a parade, ceremony, fly over and cake for graduates to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6666831
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-PM546-1137
|Resolution:
|5481x3915
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Kirtland Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT