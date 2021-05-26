Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Kirtland Graduation Parade [Image 2 of 6]

    2021 Kirtland Graduation Parade

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland families congratulate 2021 high school graduates during a parade at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 26, 2021. The parade was hosted by members of Team Kirtland to celebrate the local graduates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Kirtland Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    Graduation
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    2021

