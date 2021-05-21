Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet

The National Defense Reserve Fleet is utilized during the Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The NDRF is known as the “Ghost Fleet” because of its current inactivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Date Posted: 05.27.2021
Photo ID: 6666144
by SrA Sarah Dowe