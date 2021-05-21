Firefighters from multiple agencies gather to take part in the Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. This training was a stepping stone for land firefighters to begin learning maritime firefighting and advance their skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:40 Photo ID: 6665959 VIRIN: 210521-F-PE983-1134 Resolution: 3781x2215 Size: 712.75 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.