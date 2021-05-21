Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet [Image 3 of 3]

    Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers prepare a Landing Craft Utility to transport equipment and gear during the Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The LCU carried a fire truck and pump trailer to provide additional capabilities during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:44
    Photo ID: 6665968
    VIRIN: 210521-F-PE983-1007
    Resolution: 4719x3191
    Size: 791.21 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Combat Command

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Fort Eustis
    TRADOC
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    3rd Port
    7th TBX

