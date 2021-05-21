Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet

U.S. Soldiers prepare a Landing Craft Utility to transport equipment and gear during the Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The LCU carried a fire truck and pump trailer to provide additional capabilities during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:44
|Photo ID:
|6665968
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-PE983-1007
|Location:
|US
