Fighting fires on the Ghost Fleet

U.S. Soldiers prepare a Landing Craft Utility to transport equipment and gear during the Robert E. Rumens Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The LCU carried a fire truck and pump trailer to provide additional capabilities during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

