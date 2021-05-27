Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Benediction [Image 5 of 5]

    Memorial Day Benediction

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden (right), The Adjutant General of Georgia, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan (left), the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, bow their heads in prayer May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard memorial wall is dedicated to the memory of 43 Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers who have fallen since September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:03
    Photo ID: 6666117
    VIRIN: 210527-Z-VK811-0005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Benediction [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreath Laying
    Honors to the Fallen
    Flyover
    Taps
    Memorial Day Benediction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia Department of Defense observes Memorial Day 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT