U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden (right), The Adjutant General of Georgia, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan (left), the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, bow their heads in prayer May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard memorial wall is dedicated to the memory of 43 Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers who have fallen since September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:03 Photo ID: 6666117 VIRIN: 210527-Z-VK811-0005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.46 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day Benediction [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.