U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Libby, a musician assigned to the Marietta-based 116th Army Band, 781st Troop Command Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard plays “Taps” May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The 24-note bugle call is played at military funerals and memorial services to honor the sacrifice of fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6666116
|VIRIN:
|210527-Z-VK811-0004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taps [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Department of Defense observes Memorial Day 2021
LEAVE A COMMENT