U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Libby, a musician assigned to the Marietta-based 116th Army Band, 781st Troop Command Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard plays “Taps” May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The 24-note bugle call is played at military funerals and memorial services to honor the sacrifice of fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

