Honors to the Fallen

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden (right), The Adjutant General of Georgia, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan (left), the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, stand at attention during roll call reading May 27, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The names of 43 Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers enshrined on the memorial wall were read aloud during roll call. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

