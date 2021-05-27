Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard flyover Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony. The ceremony honored the millions of American service members that died while protecting American people and freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6666115
|VIRIN:
|210527-Z-VK811-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Department of Defense observes Memorial Day 2021
