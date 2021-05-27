Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard flyover Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony. The ceremony honored the millions of American service members that died while protecting American people and freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:02 Photo ID: 6666115 VIRIN: 210527-Z-VK811-0003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.99 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.