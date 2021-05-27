Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flyover [Image 3 of 5]

    Flyover

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard flyover Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, May 27, 2021, during a Memorial Day Observation Ceremony. The ceremony honored the millions of American service members that died while protecting American people and freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:02
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Department of Defense observes Memorial Day 2021

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard

