Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike and Oscar Family Day [Image 6 of 12]

    Mike and Oscar Family Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine With Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, embraces his loved ones on Family Day aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., May 27, 2021. Family Day is the first time the new Marines have seen their families in over 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6665742
    VIRIN: 210527-M-LS844-1226
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike and Oscar Family Day [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Mike and Oscar Family Day
    Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony
    Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony
    Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony
    Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    RTR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT