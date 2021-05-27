Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony

Marines in Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, are reunited with family during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, May 27, 2021. Family Day is the day before graduation and is the first time families have seen their Marine since they left home for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

