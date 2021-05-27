Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines in Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, are reunited with family during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, May 27, 2021. Family Day is the day before graduation and is the first time families have seen their Marine since they left home for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6665748
    VIRIN: 210527-M-BK403-1036
    Resolution: 6424x4030
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar Company Family Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    4th battalion
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    mcrdpi

