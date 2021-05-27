A U.S. Marine With Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, embraces his loved ones on Family Day aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., May 27, 2021. Family Day is the first time the new Marines have seen their families in over 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6665733 VIRIN: 210527-M-LS844-1081 Resolution: 5760x3782 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike and Oscar Family Day [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.