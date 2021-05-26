Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot [Image 5 of 6]

    Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 26, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), center right, and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY public works officer, second from left, pose for a photo with Capt. Sean Andrews, Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka’s executive officer, center left, Commander, Naval Region Japan (CNRJ) Regional Fire Chief Pete Sorensen, right, Martin Lewis, Ph.D., CNRJ deputy assistant regional engineer, second from right, and Naval Air Facility Atsugi Fire Chief Brett Johnson, left, before breaking ground for Tsurumi Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant Depot’s fire station. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 01:29
    Photo ID: 6665165
    VIRIN: 210526-N-JT445-1030
    Resolution: 1400x933
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Yokohama

    CFAY

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Yokohama
    CFAY
    Tsurumi

