Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot

YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 26, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), center right, and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY public works officer, second from left, pose for a photo with Capt. Sean Andrews, Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka’s executive officer, center left, Commander, Naval Region Japan (CNRJ) Regional Fire Chief Pete Sorensen, right, Martin Lewis, Ph.D., CNRJ deputy assistant regional engineer, second from right, and Naval Air Facility Atsugi Fire Chief Brett Johnson, left, before breaking ground for Tsurumi Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant Depot’s fire station. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

