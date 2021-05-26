Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot

YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 26, 2021) — Hard hats and gilded shovels are lined up in preparation for a ground breaking ceremony for Tsurumi Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant Depot’s fire station. Participants included Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY public works officer, Capt. Sean Andrews, Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka’s executive officer, Commander, Naval Region Japan (CNRJ) Regional Fire Chief Pete Sorensen, Martin Lewis, Ph.D., CNRJ deputy assistant regional engineer, and Naval Air Facility Atsugi Fire Chief Brett Johnson. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

