YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 26, 2021) — Lt. Yimping Tang, assistant public works officer and host-nation program manager for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) public works department introduces CFAY’s Commanding Officer Capt. Rich Jarrett as a speaker during a ground breaking ceremony for Tsurumi Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant Depot’s fire station. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 01:29 Photo ID: 6665163 VIRIN: 210526-N-JT445-1015 Resolution: 1302x1004 Size: 942.23 KB Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.