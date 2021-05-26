YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 26, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), next to Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY public works officer, delivers remarks during a ground breaking ceremony for Tsurumi Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant Depot’s fire station. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 01:29 Photo ID: 6665164 VIRIN: 210526-N-JT445-1024 Resolution: 1500x978 Size: 1010.62 KB Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground-breaking ceremony held for New Fire Department at U.S. Navy Tsurumi POL depot [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.