210524-N-BF356-1079
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 24, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexus Banderwiele, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes patient’s blood pressure during a routine exam aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 01:00
|Photo ID:
|6665125
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-BF356-1079
|Resolution:
|6003x4002
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210524-N-BF356-1079 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT