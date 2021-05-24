210524-N-BF356-1010

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 24, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ivette Morales, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), runs a consolidated automated support system test on an audio management system, May 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

