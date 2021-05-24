Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210524-N-BF356-1044 [Image 5 of 8]

    210524-N-BF356-1044

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210524-N-BF356-1044
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 24, 2021) Lance Cpl. Taylor burton, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), builds a coupling for an aircraft aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Photo ID: 6665124
    VIRIN: 210524-N-BF356-1044
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

