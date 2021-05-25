Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210525-N-BF356-1044 [Image 2 of 8]

    210525-N-BF356-1044

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210525-N-BF356-1044
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Arturo Nelms, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), performs maintenance on an emergency breathing air compressor in the ship’s hangar bay, May 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6665121
    VIRIN: 210525-N-BF356-1044
    Resolution: 6253x4169
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210525-N-BF356-1044 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Navy
    USN
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Readiness Group 4

