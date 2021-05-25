Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

    SIGUATEPEQUE, HONDURAS

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Roberts, left, the deputy commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Honduran Army Col. Luis Alonzo Rosales Cardozo, center left, battalion commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, Edis Medina, center right, civil military operations specialist with JTF-B, and U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Estilette, civil affairs team leader with JTF-B, discuss the donation of COVID-19 supplies during a ceremony at the Hospital Policlinico triage clinic in Siguatepeque, Honduras, May 26, 2021. The supplies were donated by civil affairs members within JTF-B through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to increase the local clinic’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients. Among the supplies donated were personal protective equipment, oxygen supplemental storage and administration equipment such as oxygen cylinders, regulators and dehumidifiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:23
    VIRIN: 210526-M-LP762-1031
    Location: SIGUATEPEQUE, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAP
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    Humanitarian
    COVID-19

