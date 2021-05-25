COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Roberts, left, the deputy commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Honduran Army Col. Luis Alonzo Rosales Cardozo, center left, battalion commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, Edis Medina, center right, civil military operations specialist with JTF-B, and U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Estilette, civil affairs team leader with JTF-B, discuss the donation of COVID-19 supplies during a ceremony at the Hospital Policlinico triage clinic in Siguatepeque, Honduras, May 26, 2021. The supplies were donated by civil affairs members within JTF-B through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to increase the local clinic’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients. Among the supplies donated were personal protective equipment, oxygen supplemental storage and administration equipment such as oxygen cylinders, regulators and dehumidifiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

