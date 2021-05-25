U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Estilette, civil affairs team leader with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, addresses the crowd during a ceremony at the Hospital Policlinico triage clinic in Siguatepeque, Honduras, May 26, 2021. Civil affairs members donated COVID-19 supplies through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to increase the local clinic’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients. Among the supplies donated were personal protective equipment, oxygen supplemental storage and administration equipment such as oxygen cylinders, regulators and dehumidifiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 This work, COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B, by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.