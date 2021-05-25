COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participate in a ceremony for COVID-19 supplies donated by the JTF-B civil affairs team at the Hospital Policlinico triage clinic in Siguatepeque, Honduras, May 26, 2021. The supplies were donated by civil affairs members within JTF-B through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to increase the local clinic’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients. Among the supplies donated were personal protective equipment, oxygen supplemental storage and administration equipment such as oxygen cylinders, regulators and dehumidifiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

