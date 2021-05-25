Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B [Image 6 of 6]

    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

    SIGUATEPEQUE, HONDURAS

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with civil affairs, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, deliver COVID-19 supplies to the Hospital Policlinico triage clinic in Siguatepeque, Honduras, May 26, 2021. The supplies were donated by civil affairs members with JTF-B through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to increase the local clinic’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients. Among the supplies donated were personal protective equipment, oxygen supplemental storage and administration equipment such as oxygen cylinders, regulators and dehumidifiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:24
    Photo ID: 6664749
    VIRIN: 210526-M-LP762-1004
    Resolution: 5139x3426
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: SIGUATEPEQUE, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B
    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B
    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B
    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B
    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B
    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COVID-19 supplies replenished at Honduran clinic with help from JTF-B

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HAP
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    Humanitarian
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT