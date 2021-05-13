U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Vaughan, assigned to the 748th Supply Chain Management Group, holds a loaded pistol magazine prior to firing in an Excellence in Pistol Shooting Competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 13, 2021. Participants fired three ten round magazines while competing for an Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6664727 VIRIN: 210513-F-FU430-638 Resolution: 5002x4024 Size: 9.35 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brass shells for bronze awards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.