U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Vaughan, assigned to the 748th Supply Chain Management Group, holds a loaded pistol magazine prior to firing in an Excellence in Pistol Shooting Competition at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 13, 2021. Participants fired three ten round magazines while competing for an Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6664727
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-FU430-638
|Resolution:
|5002x4024
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brass shells for bronze awards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
