Brass shells for bronze awards

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Steven Stroshine, 75th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, fires a Sig Sauer P320 M18 during an excellence in competition pistol shooting event at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 13, 2021. The M17 and M18 are scheduled to replace the Beretta M9 and its variants in the near future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

