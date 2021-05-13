Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brass shells for bronze awards [Image 3 of 5]

    Brass shells for bronze awards

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Steven Stroshine, 75th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, fires a Sig Sauer P320 M18 during an excellence in competition pistol shooting event at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 13, 2021. The M17 and M18 are scheduled to replace the Beretta M9 and its variants in the near future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6664725
    VIRIN: 210513-F-FU430-525
    Resolution: 3364x2097
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brass shells for bronze awards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firing
    Qualification
    CATM
    M18
    Excellence in Pistol Shooting

