U.S. Air Force service members fire Sig Sauer P320 M18 pistols during an excellence in competition pistol shooting event at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 13, 2021. The Combat Arms Training and Maintenance complex hosted 150 total force Airmen competing to earn the excellence in competition pistol badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6664723 VIRIN: 210513-F-FU430-380 Resolution: 4725x3646 Size: 9.96 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brass shells for bronze awards [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.