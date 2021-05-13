Brass shells for bronze awards

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha Doerfler, 75th Air Base Wing deputy SARC, fires a pistol during the Excellence in Competition pistol shooting event at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 13, 2021. Part of the competition consisted of participants firing the pistol one handed for accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

