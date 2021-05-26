Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th TEC SJA NCO discusses section battle rhythm with co-worker [Image 3 of 3]

    412th TEC SJA NCO discusses section battle rhythm with co-worker

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Master Sgt. Shakaylor McDaniel, 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) chief paralegal noncommissioned officer, discussed section battle rhythm with Ms. Brittany Beasley, staff administrative assistant, at the TEC headquarters in Vicksburg, Miss., May 26. McDaniel is one of a select group that maintained an in-office work schedule, while Beasley was among the civilian staff that returned to working in the office May 24, at the BG George A. Morris Arm Reserve Center. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster, 412th TEC PAO)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6664211
    VIRIN: 210526-A-WR054-272
    Resolution: 5661x4016
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th TEC SJA NCO discusses section battle rhythm with co-worker [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    412th TEC SJA NCO discusses section battle rhythm with co-worker

    policies
    Vicksburg
    412th TEC
    telework
    return to work
    COVID-19

