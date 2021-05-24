81st DCG-S meets with 412th TEC

Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi (right), 81st Readiness Division deputy commanding general – support, met with Mr. John L. Hewitt (center), 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) chief executive officer and Col. Frank Witsberger (left), deputy chief of staff G3-R, at the TEC headquarters in Vicksburg, Miss., May 24, to assess command engineer capabilities and facility needs. Ricciardi’s visit coincides with the TEC’s return to work. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster, 412th TEC PAO)

