    81st DCG-S meets with 412th TEC [Image 1 of 3]

    81st DCG-S meets with 412th TEC

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi (right), 81st Readiness Division deputy commanding general – support, met with Mr. John L. Hewitt (center), 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) chief executive officer and Col. Frank Witsberger (left), deputy chief of staff G3-R, at the TEC headquarters in Vicksburg, Miss., May 24, to assess command engineer capabilities and facility needs. Ricciardi’s visit coincides with the TEC’s return to work. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster, 412th TEC PAO)

