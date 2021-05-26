Master Sgt. Vernitta Thomas (left), 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) mobilization training readiness noncommissioned officer, discussed COVID-19 protocols and policies with Master Sgt. Paul Flowers, also a mobilization NCO, at the TEC headquarters in Vicksburg, Miss., May 26. Thomas and Flowers are among the TEC Soldiers that returned to working in the office May 24, at the BG George A. Morris Arm Reserve Center. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster, 412th TEC PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:55 Photo ID: 6664210 VIRIN: 210526-A-WR054-115 Resolution: 5030x3780 Size: 1.39 MB Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 412th TEC MOB NCOs discuss COVID-19 protocols [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.