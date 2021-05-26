Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th TEC MOB NCOs discuss COVID-19 protocols [Image 2 of 3]

    412th TEC MOB NCOs discuss COVID-19 protocols

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Master Sgt. Vernitta Thomas (left), 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) mobilization training readiness noncommissioned officer, discussed COVID-19 protocols and policies with Master Sgt. Paul Flowers, also a mobilization NCO, at the TEC headquarters in Vicksburg, Miss., May 26. Thomas and Flowers are among the TEC Soldiers that returned to working in the office May 24, at the BG George A. Morris Arm Reserve Center. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster, 412th TEC PAO)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6664210
    VIRIN: 210526-A-WR054-115
    Resolution: 5030x3780
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    policies
    Vicksburg
    412th TEC
    telework
    return to work
    COVID-19

