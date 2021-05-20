JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wes Daniel, 1st Maintenance Group weapons standardization team chief, explains the roles of different munitions to members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. LEAD Peninsula is a community program that stresses the importance of the private, public, and nonprofit sectors of the region by providing community leaders the opportunity to interface with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

