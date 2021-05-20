Members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program pose for a photo with an F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The LEAD program participants visited JBLE to immerse themselves in various functions and learn the role JBLE plays within the Virginia Peninsula community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:57 Photo ID: 6663763 VIRIN: 210520-F-JM722-1062 Resolution: 4682x2370 Size: 2.04 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.