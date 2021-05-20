JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program pose for a photo with an F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The LEAD program participants visited JBLE to immerse themselves in various functions and learn the role JBLE plays within the Virginia Peninsula community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

