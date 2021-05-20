JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

Members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program pose for a photo with an F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The LEAD program participants visited JBLE to immerse themselves in various functions and learn the role JBLE plays within the Virginia Peninsula community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 11:57
|Photo ID:
|6663763
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-JM722-1062
|Resolution:
|4682x2370
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
