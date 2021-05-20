U.S. Air Force Col. David Foster, 1st Fighter Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program about the F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The LEAD program members were shown an F-22 and its weapons systems, then briefed on the growing mission of the 1st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 11:57
|Photo ID:
|6663762
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-JM722-1006
|Resolution:
|4884x2913
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
