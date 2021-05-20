Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 1 of 3]

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Foster, 1st Fighter Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program about the F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The LEAD program members were shown an F-22 and its weapons systems, then briefed on the growing mission of the 1st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

