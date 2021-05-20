JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

U.S. Air Force Col. David Foster, 1st Fighter Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula Program about the F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The LEAD program members were shown an F-22 and its weapons systems, then briefed on the growing mission of the 1st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

