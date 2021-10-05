Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape [Image 3 of 4]

    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chemiese Hall, 52nd Fighter Wing superintendent of religious affairs and chapel operations, poses for a picture in an escape room May 14, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Hall was one of the chief designers and master builders of the base’s two escape rooms set to open in May of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6663122
    VIRIN: 210510-F-SS577-001
    Resolution: 6329x4224
    Size: 24.49 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape
    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape
    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape
    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    morale
    religious affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT