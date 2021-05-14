Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander (center), U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hokaj, 52nd FW vice commander (right), and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 52nd FW command chief (left), review clues placed in one of the two new escape rooms at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. The escape rooms were designed to boost morale and resiliency for units and families on Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

