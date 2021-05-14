Spangdahlem Chapel provides an escape

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander (center), U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 52nd FW command chief (far left), and members of the base’s chapel cut a ceremonial ribbon to officially open “Spangdahlem’s Amazing Escape” rooms at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. The chapel staff worked on the escape rooms for more than nine months to have them ready to open in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)
|05.14.2021
|05.26.2021 02:42
|6663120
|210514-F-SS577-001
|5038x3363
|10.89 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
