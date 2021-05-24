Wild Weasel Walk-Through of RAWS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Simisola Mark, 35th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather system technician, explains a radio rack to Col. Timothy Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The radio rack contains CM-350 Air Traffic Control Radios that communicate with pilots and radio users on the same frequency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

