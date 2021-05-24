U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Simisola Mark, 35th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather system technician, explains a radio rack to Col. Timothy Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The radio rack contains CM-350 Air Traffic Control Radios that communicate with pilots and radio users on the same frequency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6663118
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-TG061-1129
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through of RAWS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
