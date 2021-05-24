Wild Weasel Walk-Through of RAWS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Simisola Mark, 35th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather system technician, explains the TRN-41 mobile Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) to Col. Timothy Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The TACAN is used to guide pilots during takeoff and landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

