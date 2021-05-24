Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through of RAWS [Image 2 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through of RAWS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Simisola Mark, 35th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather system technician, uses a multimeter to test the voltage on an AN/GRC-171 transceiver for Col. Timothy Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The GRC is used to communicate to pilots and radio users on the same frequency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6663116
    VIRIN: 210524-F-TG061-1034
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through of RAWS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    RAWS

