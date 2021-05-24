436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight

Col. Mike Peeler, left, 436th Operations Group commander, presents Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, a framed copy of a crew flight authorization at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. After accompanying a local C-17 Globemaster III training flight, May received the traditional “fini flight” hose-down from family, friends and base personnel. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information.)

