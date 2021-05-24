436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight

Christopher “CJ” May Jr., son of Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III into its parking spot at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. After the completion of his

“fini flight”, May received the traditional hose-down from family, friends and base personnel. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

