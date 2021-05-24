Christopher “CJ” May Jr., son of Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III into its parking spot at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. After the completion of his
“fini flight”, May received the traditional hose-down from family, friends and base personnel. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6662314
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-BO262-1043
|Resolution:
|4799x3199
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT