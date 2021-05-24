436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight

Col. Mike Peeler, right, 436th Operations Group commander, pours ice water on Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. May received the traditional “fini flight” hose-down from family, friends and base personnel after the flight. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

