436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight

Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, receives the traditional fini flight hose-down from family, friends and base personnel after a “fini flight” on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

