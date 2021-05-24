Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, receives the traditional fini flight hose-down from family, friends and base personnel after a “fini flight” on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 14:42
|Photo ID:
|6662315
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-BO262-1056
|Resolution:
|4774x3183
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
