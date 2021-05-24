Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight [Image 3 of 5]

    436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, receives the traditional fini flight hose-down from family, friends and base personnel after a “fini flight” on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 24, 2021. May is retiring after serving 33 years in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MXG commander receives C-17 final flight [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    U.S. Air Force
    Fini Flight
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Group

