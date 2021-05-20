U.S. Air Force Capt. “Murf” Zillweger, 34th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, climbs into an F-35 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2021. The 34th FS participated in iteration 21-2 of Checkered Flag, a large-scale aerial exercise hosted by Tyndall designed to integrate fourth and fifth generation airframes and enhance the capabilities of aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:49 Photo ID: 6662016 VIRIN: 210520-F-DB615-1023 Resolution: 5433x8150 Size: 3.33 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.